Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start to 2022 NFL Season

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule five games into the 2022 NFL season, according to multiple reports.

Panthers fired HC Matt Rhule, who has gone 11-27 during his three seasons in Carolina.



Rhule leaves Carolina with four years left on the seven-year contract he received from Panthers’ owner David Tepper in January 2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

The Panthers have started out 1-4 under Rhule this year, with a pair of consecutive home losses to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 and to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The 37-15 loss to the 49ers in Week 5 was especially ugly and uninspiring. The Panthers never led in the game and were held to less than five yards per play for the second straight week.

The home losses, along with two five-win seasons in 2020 and 2021, sealed the former Baylor and Temple coach’s fate in the NFL.

Matt Rhule went 1-27 when his opponent scored 17+ points



for context, the Chicago Bears are averaging over 17 ppg this year



let that sink in — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 10, 2022

Carolina will go with Steve Wilks as interim head coach. Wilks, the team’s defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

The Panthers play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium.