Paris Hilton Helps NBC Announce 2024 Paris Olympic Games Logo

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11 next summer

By Kristen Conti

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Super Wild Card Weekend has wrapped, but NBC teased viewers with a little surprise in the midst of the showdown.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 during the Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Charger and the Jacksonville Jaguars, American model and entertainer Paris Hilton made her mark on the scene by helping NBC debut the 2024 Paris Olympic Games logo.

The TV and fashion megastar helped kickoff the Games in a 20-second promo that appeared during NBC’s coverage of the NFL showdown. 

“Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on … ,” says a narrator, as the silhouette of Hilton passes by. 

“Paris,” said Hilton, which is then followed by a quick montage of Olympic sporting events and ceremonies galore.

“Oh, the other Paris,” the icon adds, disappointed. In the midst of a comedic bit, the Paris 2024 logo is revealed.

