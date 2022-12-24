NFL

Patrick Peterson Celebrates Vikings' Interception With Penalty Kick in End Zone

The Vikings were still feeling the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Sanjesh Singh

Football, meet football.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is still feeling the post-World Cup fever with his celebrations on Saturday.

The 32-year-old intercepted New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in the early stages of the fourth quarter, then went to the end zone with the team to celebrate it with a penalty kick. 

Former Chicago Bear Duke Shelley was sent the wrong way between the sticks. 

The interception came on a play-action pass from Jones, who tried to find wideout Isaiah Hodgins on a right-to-left crossing pattern at the 17-yard line, but Peterson jumped the route to maintain the 17-13 lead.

It marked Peterson's fourth interception of the season and Jones' fifth pick.

Safe to say, this interception by Jones was a little...messy.

