Patriots Great Devin McCourty Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

The Patriots safety won three Super Bowl titles during his time in New England

By Asher Klein

New England Patriots legend Devin McCourty is retiring, he and his brother, Jason, announced in a video posted to social media Friday.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It has been a great ride," Devin McCourty told Jason, who is also a retired Patriot now hosting on NFL Network.

He said hanging up his pads after 13 years — he was drafted by the Pats in 2010 and has always played for New England — was a hard decision that involved "so much back and forth for me, mentally," but he decided it was the best thing for him and his family.

He did joke that he told his wife that, "We're about to cut all spending," prompting Jason McCourty to reply, "I'll make sure I take care of you."

The Patriots paid tribute to the three-time Super Bowl champion in a social media post, calling the safety "The ultimate leader."

In 205 games, McCourty logged 35 interceptions and 914 total tackles, tallying two defensive touchdowns and one kick return for a touchdown.

New England Patriots
