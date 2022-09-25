Patriots Kicker Nick Folk Sets NFL Record With Field Goal Vs. Ravens

Nick Folk sets NFL record with field goal vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made NFL history during Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

During the second quarter, Folk drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots their first score of the game. While New England would have preferred a touchdown to tie it up at 7, it can take solace in Folk being one of the most consistent kickers in the league.

The field goal marked Folk's 57th consecutive made kick under 50 yards, a new NFL record.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since joining the Patriots in 2019, Folk is 69-for-73 on field goals under 50 yards and 8-for-13 on 50+ yard attempts. He has converted 87 of his 95 extra points.