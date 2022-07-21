Patriots reveal official titles for 2022 coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots will go without an offensive or defensive coordinator in 2022.
On Thursday, the team revealed official titles for the entire coaching staff. Matt Patricia will work as senior football advisor/offensive line coach while Joe Judge serves as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. The Patriots ultimately decided against naming an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels, who left Foxboro to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. They haven't had an official defensive coordinator since the 2017 season.
Head coach Bill Belichick's sons, Brian and Steve, will coach safeties and linebackers respectively. Vinnie Sunseri takes over for the retired Ivan Fears as running backs coach and Jerod Mayo resumes his role as a linebackers coach.
Below are the responsibilities of each of the Patriots' assistants:
Cam Achord: Special Teams Coordinator
Brian Belichick: Safeties
Steve Belichick: Linebackers
V'Angelo Bentley: NFL Coaching Fellowship/Defense
Troy Brown: Wide Receivers/Kickoff Returners
Moses Cabrera: Head Strength and Conditioning
Nick Caley: Tight Ends
DeMarcus Covington: Defensive Line
Ross Douglas: Wide Receivers/NFL Coaching Fellowship
Joe Houston: Special Teams Assistant
Tyler Hughes: Offensive Assistant
Joe Judge: Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks
Deron Mayo: Strength and Conditioning Assistant
Jerod Mayo: Linebackers
Matt Patricia: Senior Football Adviser/Offensive Line
Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks
Evan Rothstein: Offensive Assistant
Vinnie Sunseri: Running Backs
Billy Yates: Assistant Offensive Line
Patriots players will report to training camp on or before July 26. The team will conduct its first session on July 27 at Gillette Stadium.