nfl draft

Patriots Trade 21st Pick to Chiefs for Late First-Rounder, Two Other Picks

Bill Belichick and Co. decided to trade back once again

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Patriots trade back in draft, send 21st overall pick to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New England Patriots fans will have to wait just a little while longer for their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded their 21st pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks 29, 94 and 121.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's what the Patriots' updated list of draft picks looks like following the deal:

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 54

Sports

49ers 12 hours ago

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Expert Predictions for 49ers' Second-Round Pick

49ers Apr 27

NFL Draft 2022: Six Sleepers 49ers Should Target in Late Rounds

Round 3: Nos. 85, 94

Round 4: Nos. 121, 127

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: Nos. 183, 200, 210

Round 7: No. 245

According to OverTheCap's Jason Fitzgerald, Bill Belichick and the Pats actually extracted quite a bit of value from Kansas City in the trade.

With the 21st pick, the Chiefs selected cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nfl draftNFLNew England PatriotsKansas City Chiefs2022 NFL Draft
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us