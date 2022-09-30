NFL

Patriots' Mac Jones Ruled Out Vs. Packers in Week 4

Brian Hoyer will start for New England in Lambeau Field

By Justin Leger

Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones officially ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's official: Mac Jones will not suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

The New England Patriots' injury report officially ruled out the second-year quarterback for the Week 4 matchup. Jones was listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice despite being present with the team and throwing a few passes. Veteran QB Brian Hoyer will replace him under center vs. the Packers.

Also ruled out for New England are defensive end Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste. Seven players, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the full Friday injury report for the Patriots and Packers.

New England Patriots (1-2)

OUT

  • OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb (DNP)
  • QB Mac Jones - Ankle (DNP)
  • DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

  • No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

  • S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin (LP)
  • S Kyle Dugger - Knee (LP)
  • DL Davon Godchaux - Back (LP)
  • LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (LP)
  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee (LP)
  • CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)
  • S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

Green Bay Packers (2-1)

OUT

  • T Caleb Jones - Illness (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

  • No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

  • CB Jaire Alexander - Groin (LP)
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLNew England Patriots
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us