Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning Shows Interest in the Denver Broncos As a Potential Suitor

While the Broncos aren't currently for sale, Peyton Manning reportedly has his eye on a role with the franchise.

By Marsha Green

The Denver Broncos could have a new suitor. Hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning is closely watching the pending sale of the Broncos. He has reportedly already spoken with at least two potential suitors and his keeping his eye on a role as an investor or manager.

Many have expected that Manning would eventually take over a team or lead in the front office, and what a better choice than Denver.

"Certainly living in Denver, I'm very much a Broncos ambassador, fan, season-ticket holder," Manning said during a Pro Football Hall of Fame Zoom news conference earlier this year.

Manning’s second Super Bowl win came just before his retirement, in 2016 as the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

While the team is not currently up for sale, many NFL owners believe that it can be sold in the next year.

Former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died in 2019 and since then the team has remained in the Bowlen family's control. The current team president and CEO Joe Ellis said the team plans to have a "timely, responsible and orderly determination of ownership in 2022."

Manning is the first suitor with a football background to come forward with interest in the team. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper and media mogul Jay Z have also shown interest.

The franchise could sell for an early estimation of $4 billion.

