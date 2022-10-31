The Phillies Gobbler wasn't enough, now a hot dog sandwich, special Federal Donuts treat and Red October Punch are being added to the menu for Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park for the World Series.

Fans lucky (or rich enough) to have tickets to the Fall Classic for Games 3, 4 and 5 this week can taste some unique creations at Citizen Bank Park.

As part of its Chefs on the Road program, Philadelphia-based Aramark leaned into a new take a ballpark staple thanks to Aramark Executive Chef Scott Strickland who is bringing a Houston-inspired Crawford Dog to folks in the Diamond Club.

The Crawford Dog features "two angus beef hotdogs split and griddled on a potato bun and topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam, and yellow mustard," Aramark said.

For dessert? Head over to the Fall Classics stand near Section 139 for the Pumpkin Pie Cannoli, which Aramark describes as a "cannoli dipped in white chocolate with crusted toasted almonds."

More of a doughnut person? Philly favorite Federal Donuts is selling its Bryce Crispy Donut that features "Phillies red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces, and a white marshmallow drizzle," according to Aramark. FedNuts is located at Section 140.

How about some cheesy goodness? In Section 109, fans can find the Hot & Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl, which Aramark said features "creamy mac and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs and in-house pulled chicken tossed in a hot honey glaze."

You can wash it all down with the Red October Punch -- vodka, lemonade, lime and pomegranate juice -- or Apple Cider Margarita -- apple cider, silver tequila, triple sec, lime juice and maple syrup -- which are available at several locations throughout the ballpark, including Miller Lite Landing.

