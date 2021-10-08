PHOTOS: 2021 San Francisco Giants Postseason Run

Orange October is back in San Francisco! What a way for Giants to start their postseason run than facing their National League West Division rivals Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. We have compiled some great photos from this postseason run.
Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not pictured) during the sixth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Gabe Kapler #19 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during Game 1 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday, October 8, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
San Francisco Giants fans cheer behind the Los Angeles Dodgers bench after a strikeout by AJ Pollock during the fifth inning at Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, top, throws to first after forcing out Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager to complete a double play off a infield ground ball by Justin Turner during the fourth inning at Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Former NBA player Chris Mullin (L) and former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds waves to the crowd during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Wilmer Flores #41 of the San Francisco Giants makes a diving catch and throws out Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers on a fielder’s choice during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Tommy La Stella #18 of the San Francisco Giants flips the ball to Brandon Crawford #35 to initiate a double play during Game 1 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday, October 8, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Fransisco Giants line up for the national anthem prior to Game 1 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday, October 8, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
San Francisco Giants’ Buster Posey, center, celebrates with LaMonte Wade Jr., left, after a two-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A general view of
Oracle Park prior to Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Former professional football players Jerry Rice (Left) and Steve Young (Right) address the crowd prior to Game 1 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday, October 8, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
NFL Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice celebrates with mascot Lou Seal prior to Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
LaMonte Wade Jr. #31 of the San Francisco Giants enters the field prior to Game 1 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday, October 8, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)