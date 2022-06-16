PHOTOS: Warriors Win 4th NBA Title in 8 Years

The Golden State Warriors captured another championship Thursday night after finishing off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Warriors star Steph Curry has been named the most valuable player of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Andre Iguodala #9, Draymond Green #23, Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors pose for a photo after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with teammates after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
The Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Andrew Wiggins #22 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award and the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Gary Payton II #0 and Juan Toscano-Anderson #95 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: The Golden State Warriors pose for a photo after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – JUNE 16: Gary Payton II #0 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors embrace during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with th Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23, Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors laugh together after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: The Golden State Warriors pose for a photo after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Head coach Steve Kerr reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber of the Golden State Warriors raise the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors hugs head coach Steve Kerr after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award and the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry #30 de los Golden State Warriors celebra con el premio Bill Russell al Jugador Más Valioso de las Finales de la NBA después de derrotar a los Boston Celtics 103-90 en el Sexto Juego de las Finales de la NBA de 2022 en el TD Garden el 16 de junio de 2022 en Boston, Massachusetts.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – JUNE 16: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – JUNE 16: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors hugs and celebrates after winning Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Draymond Green #23 and his daughter Kyla Green after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)