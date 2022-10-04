Predicting who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three-pointers are the name of the game.

Long-distance shooting has revolutionized the modern NBA as more and more teams are focused on spacing the floor and attempting 3-pointers.

Of course, you can’t mention 3-pointers without bringing up Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s imprint in that regard, and he’s expected to continue his blistering shooting in 2022-23.

As the new NBA regular season approaches, let’s take a look at who could lead the league in 3-pointers made per game:

Who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23?

Curry led all NBA players with 4.5 3-pointers made per game last year, and he’s expected to do so again. Here’s a look at the odds of the top 10 players who could lead that category in 2022-23, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: -210

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: +500

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors: +1200

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers: +1500

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: +1500

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: +2000

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets : +2200

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors: +2500

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers: +3000

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks : +3000

Who are the all-time leaders in 3-pointers made?

Curry broke the all-time 3-pointers made record last season and has 3,117 and counting heading into 2022-23. Ray Allen made 2,973, while Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has 2,593 and counting.

Who are the all-time leaders in 3-point percentage?

Steve Kerr has the top spot with 45.4% shooting from deep, while Hubert Davis is second at 44.1%. Two active players come in tied behind them at 43.9%: Joe Harris and Seth Curry.

