Previewing 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL Games

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination.

It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday.

Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest since 1934 while Dallas, bar 1975 and 1977, have done the honors since 1966.

This year is no different, as the Lions and Cowboys are two of the six teams on the triple-header slate the league has lined up, with one of those squads returning from 2021.

Here’s a look at the three NFL Thanksgiving games in 2022:

What NFL games are on Thanksgiving?

As aforementioned, the Lions and Cowboys are on the menu along with a prime time Thursday Night Football matchup to round out the day.

These are the three Thanksgiving contests:

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: 8:20 p.m. ET

When are the NFL Thanksgiving games in 2022?

The NFL Thanksgiving games in 2022 will be played on Thursday, Nov. 24, which starts Week 12 of the 2022 regular season.

How to watch the NFL Thanksgiving games in 2022

Here’s where the three games will be broadcast:

Bills at Lions: CBS, with announcers Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Giants at Cowboys: FOX, with announcers Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Erin Andrews (sideline)

Patriots at Vikings: NBC, with announcers Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis) and Melissa Stark (sideline)

Who won the 2021 NFL Thanksgiving games?

In 2021, the Chicago Bears narrowly edged Detroit 16-14 in an NFC North contest. After that low-scoring affair, the Las Vegas Raiders and Cowboys lit up the scoreboard, with the former coming out on top 36-33 in overtime.

The Bills, who are returning to the Thanksgiving slate in 2022, had no issues handling the New Orleans Saints to close out the 2021 triple-header, winning 31-6 on the road.