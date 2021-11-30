ncaa basketball

Purdue Students Make Kind Gesture to FSU Basketball Player Who Lost Brother

Florida State's RayQuan Evans missed Tuesday's game against Purdue to attend his brother's funeral

By James Best

Purdue students make kind gesture to FSU basketball player who lost brother originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ahead of Tuesday night's Purdue-Florida State men's basketball game, the Purdue student section gave a condolence card to Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton for point guard RayQuan Evans.

Evans missed the game in West Lafayette, Ind., to attend the funeral of his brother, Tye Lafranier, who died of a rare form of leukemia on Nov. 20.

The Boilermakers' basketball program also tweeted out a link to a GoFundMe page that was set up to cover the expenses of Lafranier's funeral.

Evans played in FSU's 81-58 win over Missouri last Monday just days after learning of his brother's death. He scored eight points and recorded six assists in what Hamilton described as one of the best performances he's ever seen in his coaching career.

The point guard signed with FSU in April 2019 after playing at North Idaho College. He was previously committed to Utah State before ultimately choosing the Seminoles.

No. 2 Purdue went on to beat Florida State 93-65.

