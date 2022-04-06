Qatar 2022: 10 Things You Need to Know About the FIFA World Cup

Qatar made history by winning the right to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Here are 10 things to know about the host country:

The is the first FIFA World Cup ever held in the Middle East and it will be the second World Cup in an Asian country. In 2002, Korea and Japan organized what, until then, was the only World Cup to be played on that side of the world.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, 2022, becoming the first World Cup to be played in winter in the northern hemisphere.

Qatar reportedly spent around $200 billion on infrastructure to host the event, making it the most expensive FIFA World Cup in history.

Despite playing in the winter, the temperatures during the day in Qatar will be high, so each and every one of the stadiums will need to have central air conditioning.

Since religion prohibits the consumption of alcohol, among other activities, the organizing committee reached an agreement with the government so that both the fan fests and the hotels are considered "tourist zones," which will limit the socio-cultural shock.

There will be a record number of attendees for Qatar 2022 as Hamad International Airport is expected to receive around 1,300 daily flights during the 30 days of the World Cup.

Qatar will have the fewest number of stadiums used for a World Cup since 1978 when Argentina had 6. Since then, host countries have had between 10 and 12 stadiums.

There are eight stadiums for this World Cup.

All stadiums are less than an hour's travel time from one another, making Qatar 2022 the most accessible FIFA World Cup in history.

Qatar 2022 will also be the last edition of the FIFA World Cup in which 32 teams will participate. Starting in 2026, the World Cups will have 16 more teams for a total of 48.

Let's get ready to watch some of the best soccer in the world!