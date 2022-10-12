Davante Adams

Raiders' Davante Adams Cited for Assault After Shoving Man to Ground

Adams shoved a photographer following the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs on Monday

By Max Molski

Davante Adams cited for assault after shoving man to ground originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to Kansas City Municipal Court records.

The incident occurred when Adams was walking into the tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium following a 30-29 defeat. The photographer, Ryan Zebley, crossed Adams’ path and Adams shoved him to the ground with two hands.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Kansas City Police Department announced that a police report had been filed against Adams and that Zebley had to go to the hospital. The citation states that Zebley got whiplash, a headache and a “possible minor concussion.”

Adams apologized for the incident after Monday’s game. Still, the NFL reportedly is considering disciplining the wideout, including a possible suspension.

Sports

49ers 20 hours ago

49ers Overreactions: Trade for Cornerback With Emmanuel Moseley Injured?

Giants Oct 10

Giants Officially Announce Astros' Pete Putila as New GM

“The matter is under review,” an NFL spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Wednesday. “We do not have a timeline.”

The Raiders have their bye in Week 6 and will return to the field at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Davante AdamsNFLLas Vegas Raiders
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us