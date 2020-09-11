Raiders Have Discussed How to Handle National Anthem Before 2020 Opener

Gruden, Raiders have discussed how to handle anthem Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said his players have discussed a plan for how to handle the playing of the national anthem before Sunday’s season-opener in Carolina.

Friday wasn’t the right time to discuss it.

“Today is (Sept. 11), which is a day where we really need to consider all the people that suffered and how awful that day was,” he said Friday before the team departed for the trip to Charlotte.

One member of the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Alex Okafor, kneeled for the anthem before Thursday’s game against Houston. The Texans remained in the locker room for both the national anthem and the Black national anthem, “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing.”