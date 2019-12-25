Raiders Hope Jacobs Can Play vs. Broncos

The Raiders may get running back Josh Jacobs back in the lineup for this Sunday’s game in Denver.

Jacobs, who has missed two of the past three games with a shoulder injury, took part in Tuesday’s practice, a non-contact, light walk-through.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson told the San Francisco Chronicle that Jacobs’ participation is “encouraging for us.”

Certainly, the offense is much better with Jacobs in the lineup, and the 7-8 Raiders need every advantage they can get as they head into Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos with the chance to slip into the playoffs with a wild card if they win and several other teams lose.

Jacobs missed last weekend’s game against the Chargers, but played in the Oakland home finale on Dec. 15, rushing for 89 yards on 24 carries in a loss to Jacksonville. He has 1,150 yards rushing in 13 games, an average of 4.8 yards per carry, and seven touchdowns. Jacobs is No. 8 in the NFL in rushing.

Jacobs, guard Richie Incognito and cornerback Trayon Mullen are among the injured players head coach Jon Gruden would like to have on the field in Colorado for one final shot at the playoffs.

“We’re going to play the best players that we have available and try to win the game,” Gruden told Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “We don’t have enough bodies to rest players. We’re going to try and win the game in spite of the circumstances.”

Kickoff Sunday is set for 1:25 p.m.