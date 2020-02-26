Raiders

Raiders’ Mayock Has Confidence in Carr

GM says Carr played at a ‘high level’ in 2019 and the team is not actively seeking another quarterback at this time

By Doug Williams

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders walks off the field after a 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Mike Mayock gave Derek Carr a vote of confidence Tuesday. Sort of.

The Raiders general manager, speaking at the annual NFL Combine in Indianapolis, acknowledged all the speculation about his team’s quarterback position this offseason. Rumors have swirled that the Raiders could sign Tom Brady, could trade Carr, or could select a quarterback in the draft.

Mayock, in a news conference, said Carr is their man.

“Derek played at a high level last season,” Mayock said, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I’m very happy with Derek. But as I’ve said before, we will evaluate every position on our roster and if there’s a chance to upgrade, we will look into that.”

Mayock also praised Carr for the way he works with head coach Jon Gruden, and the way he’s absorbed Gruden’s playbook and executes it. In 2019, Carr had career bests in quarterback rating (100.8), completion percentage (70.4), yards per pass attempt (7.9) and yards passing (4,054).

Mayock, however, said Carr – and the offense in general – needs to improve in red-zone efficiency and scoring and in goal-to-go situations.

Mayock also told Jerry McDonald of The Athletic in a separate conversation, after the news conference, that there is no trade conversation going on about Carr at this time.

“We’re not looking to actively move him,” Mayock told McDonald. “At all. We know what we have and we appreciate it.”

