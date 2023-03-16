NFL

Raiders Postpone Jimmy Garoppolo Introductory Press Conference in Las Vegas

By Tom Dierberger

Raiders postpone Jimmy G's introductory presser in Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders delayed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's introductory press conference, originally scheduled for Thursday.

It is now set for Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Garoppolo has not officially signed his three-year, $67.5 million contract he reportedly agreed to Monday, the first day players were allowed to talk to NFL teams in the open market.

The Raiders introduced all of their free-agent acquisitions Thursday besides Garoppolo, including former New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers and former Indianapolis Colts wideout Phillip Dorsett.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported a team spokesman declined to comment on the reason why the press conference was rescheduled. However, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported, citing a source, that the circumstances around the deal are "all good."

Based on videos posted to the Raiders' official Twitter account, Garoppolo was at the Raiders facility in the Las Vegas area Thursday, checking out the new digs and greeting his new teammates.

Garoppolo agreeing to sign with Las Vegas marked an end to the Jimmy G era in San Francisco after five-and-a-half years.

But as Bay Area sports fans have learned over the past year, no deal is official until the pen meets paper.

