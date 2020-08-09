A's Takeaways: What You Might've Missed From Fiery 7-2 Win Vs. Astros

BOX SCORE

Things got heated in the bottom of the seventh inning in the A's 7-2 win Sunday over the Houston Astros. The A's now are 12-4 on the season after sweeping the Astros with their ninth win in a row.

The A's bats looked great and were off to a hot start thanks to a Robbie Grossman home run. Starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo earned his first big league win.

Here's what you might have missed from Sunday's win.

Benches clear

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ramón Laureano was hit by a pitching from Astros pitcher Humberto Castellanos. As Laureano got to first base, Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron began saying something to him that didn't sit well with Oakland's outfielder.

While we're not sure what was said, Laureano charged at Cintron:

Laureano charges the Astros dugout and the brawl breaks out pic.twitter.com/CQ2K8kFnlb — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 9, 2020

Former A's catcher Dustin Garneau grabbed Laureano before reaching the Astros dugout.

As a result, both Laureano and A's catcher Austin Allen were ejected from the game. A's pitching coach Scott Emerson escorted Laureano off the field.

[BALK TALK: Listen to the latest episode]



Not wasting any time

Remember how the A's have had a history of taking a while in a season to get things started? Well, we could laugh at that now. History doesn't always repeat itself.

In the bottom of the second inning, Grossman hit a solo shot to right field for his second home run of the season.

On Saturday, Marcus Semien also didn't waste any time to make an impact of his own while working a 3-2 count in his first at-bat of the game. He hit a solo homer as well, giving the A's an early lead.

[RELATED: Benches clear in A's-Astros game after Laureano hit by pitch]

Luzardo is here to stay

Sunday marked Luzardo's second career big-league start, and it went rather swimmingly.

He gave up a two-run home run to Yuli Gurriel in the top of the fourth, but other than that, he was pretty solid.

Through 5 2/3 innings, Luzardo struck out five, walked two, gave up five hits and only two earned runs before giving the ball up to Yusmeiro Petit in relief.

Luzardo's first outing against the Texas Rangers was "terrific," as manager Bob Melvin said. "Comes as advertised."

He sure does. Luzardo earned his first big-league win of his career.

A's takeaways: What you might've missed from fiery 7-2 win vs. Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area