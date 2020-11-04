Raiders

Damon Arnette Looks Loose Watching Practice as He Nears Raiders Return

By Jessica Kleinschmidt

Arnette looks loose at practice as he nears Raiders return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deion Sanders’ famous quote about looking good and feeling good always will resonate with someone. Maybe even more so for Damon Arnette.

The Raiders’ rookie cornerback, who recently came off the reserve/COVID-19 list but still is recovering from a wrist injury, was looking nice and loose as he observed Raiders practice on Wednesday. 

Coach Jon Gruden told reporters that Arnette could be back practicing for real Thursday.

Arnette was placed on the injured reserve after injuring his thumb against the New England Patriots in Week 3. He appeared to be in good spirits in the practice video and even threw in a shimmy for good measure during stretches.

Arnette was the Raiders’ No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In three starts with Las Vegas this season, the 24-year-old had 13 total tackles.

The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and while we don’t know if Arnette will be good to go by then, he'll bring a much-needed presence to the Raiders' inconsistent defense whenever he can come back.

