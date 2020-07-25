Henry Ruggs, Damon Arnette, Three Others Sign Raiders Rookie Contracts

Raiders rookies are in the building. That's the brand new, state-of-the-art training complex recently opened in Henderson, Nev., where training camp will soon start.

The first step, in the midst of a public health crisis, requires two rounds of COVID-19 testing.

Raiders rookies have completed them and have been allowed into the building for physicals and equipment. That also created an opportunity for the Raiders to start signing their draft class before activities get going in earnest.

While No. 12 overall draft pick Henry Ruggs agreed on terms of a deal earlier this week, he formally signed his contract on Saturday morning, the team announced. Fellow first-round selection Damon Arnette also signed on the dotted line.

The Ohio State cornerback taken at No. 19 signed his rookie contract, the Raiders announced on Saturday morning. Ruggs and Arnette weren't the only rookie deals formally executed. Third-round receiver Bryan Edwards, linebacker Tanner Muse and fourth-round cornerback Amik Robertson also signed four-year contracts on Saturday, with deals for John Simpson and Lynn Bowden Jr. expected in the coming hours and days.

Terms of the Ruggs deal were reported previously.

Arnette's deal lasts four years, with a fifth-year team option attached to deals for all first-round picks. Arnette will earn $13.4 million over four seasons, a sum that includes a $7.3 million signing bonus.

He was clearly excited about officially becoming a Raider and being allowed in the team complex for the first time after OTAs, minicamps and on-site meetings were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To say Damon Arnette is excited is an understatement. He signed his contract and other #Raiders rookies will do the same today. pic.twitter.com/k166lTkWgv — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) July 25, 2020

A million dollars can't change me cus hard times made me. But I'm forever grateful for all of this.🙏🏽👆🏽 #RipBeBe pic.twitter.com/gMf16G85lD — Damon Arnette (@damon_arnette) July 25, 2020

The NFL and the NFLPA agreed on health and safety protocols and the changing economics of a unique 2020 season without a preseason slate and few-to-no fans expected at regular-season games.

Quarterbacks and injured players have begun the testing process, though there's another round remaining before they can be allowed into the building. Veterans will start their testing process on July 28, self-isolate for 48 hours and then take another test. Once the full squad is allowed back in, the Raiders will start the football re-acclimation process agreed upon by the league and the players union.

Here are important dates for this unique training camp structure and its ramp-up period:

NFL players just received this email breaking down how this unique training camp will work: pic.twitter.com/UoCwXxialO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2020

The bottom line is this: We're getting ever-so-close to a return to football activity, with the 2020 regular season currently set to start as scheduled. This will be the Raiders' first in Las Vegas, with Allegiant Stadium virtually complete and ready to hose games in the fall.

