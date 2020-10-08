Raiders

How Raiders' Johnathan Abram Has Stayed Healthy Despite Heavy Workload

By Las Vegas Review-journal

How Raiders' Abram has stayed healthy despite heavy workload originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Johnathan Abram said before the season that he was going to focus on playing smarter this year, ensuring his availability over the course of 16 games.

So far, so good for the second-year safety.

Sports

athletics 11 hours ago

Astros Take Game 4 of ALDS, Eliminating A's From Playoffs

MLB Oct 7

Pinder's HR Helps Rally A's Past Astros 9-7, Trail ALDS 2-1

Abram has played 241 defensive snaps, per Football Outsiders — tops among Raiders defensive backs through four games. He’s also tied for the team lead with 23 tackles and has one of the team’s two interceptions.

The 23-year-old missed 15 games last year after injuring his shoulder in his NFL debut, but said Wednesday that an improved recovery regimen has helped him stay healthy.

“It allows me to play the game the way I play,” said Abram, sporting a cast around his left hand. “But at the same time, (I’m) being a lot smarter with the shots I take.”

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersSports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us