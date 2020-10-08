How Raiders' Johnathan Abram Has Stayed Healthy Despite Heavy Workload

How Raiders' Abram has stayed healthy despite heavy workload originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Johnathan Abram said before the season that he was going to focus on playing smarter this year, ensuring his availability over the course of 16 games.

So far, so good for the second-year safety.

Abram has played 241 defensive snaps, per Football Outsiders — tops among Raiders defensive backs through four games. He’s also tied for the team lead with 23 tackles and has one of the team’s two interceptions.

The 23-year-old missed 15 games last year after injuring his shoulder in his NFL debut, but said Wednesday that an improved recovery regimen has helped him stay healthy.

“It allows me to play the game the way I play,” said Abram, sporting a cast around his left hand. “But at the same time, (I’m) being a lot smarter with the shots I take.”