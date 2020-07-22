Jalen Richard Sees Madden 21 Rating Improved After Raiders Complain

Complaining about Madden ratings is a gigantic waste of time, but apparently, it occasionally can produce the desired result.

The Raiders and running back Jalen Richard weren't very pleased when his initial Madden NFL 21 pass-blocking rating (57) didn't measure up to their expectations, given his play last season. So, the team offered video evidence as to why it should be higher.

Apparently, it worked.

Increased by 4 points 👊 #RatingsAdjustor — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 21, 2020

The four-point boost might not be as large of an adjustment as Richard believes is worthy, but nonetheless, it's an improvement.

With an adjusted grade of 61, Richard now is tied for the 19th-best pass-blocking grade among all running backs in Madden NFL 21, along with six other players.

