Raiders

Jalen Richard Sees Madden 21 Rating Improved After Raiders Complain

By Brian Witt

Complaining about Madden ratings is a gigantic waste of time, but apparently, it occasionally can produce the desired result.

The Raiders and running back Jalen Richard weren't very pleased when his initial Madden NFL 21 pass-blocking rating (57) didn't measure up to their expectations, given his play last season. So, the team offered video evidence as to why it should be higher.

Sports

World Cup 13 hours ago

Bay Area Host Committee Meets With FIFA to Discuss 2026 World Cup

Warriors 14 hours ago

Check Out Beardless Klay Thompson Working Out in Southern California

Apparently, it worked.

[RELATED: Four Raiders position battles to watch in training camp]

The four-point boost might not be as large of an adjustment as Richard believes is worthy, but nonetheless, it's an improvement.

With an adjusted grade of 61, Richard now is tied for the 19th-best pass-blocking grade among all running backs in Madden NFL 21, along with six other players.

Jalen Richard sees Madden 21 rating improved after Raiders complain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Raiders
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us