Raiders

Jeff Heath Headlines Huge Game for Raiders' Secondary in Win Vs. Broncos

By Las Vegas Review-Journal

Heath's two picks fuel Raiders' defensive effort vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Opposing quarterbacks will soon learn not to test Jeff Heath on November 15.

The Raiders’ safety had the second two-interception game of his career on Sunday, exactly five years after he did it for the Cowboys in 2015.

Sports

Warriors Nov 13

Warriors Reveal $30M Plan for Fans at Chase Center During Pandemic

coronavirus Nov 13

2 Pac-12 Football Games Canceled as Virus Problems Linger

It’s the only two times he’s played on the date in his pro career.

“I remember that game,” Heath said after the Raiders’ 37-12 victory over the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. “I didn’t remember it was the same day. I think those were both tipped balls and I think we lost that game as well. These felt better. It’s always better when you win.”

Read more on the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersSports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us