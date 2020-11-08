Raiders

Jon Gruden's Faith in Raiders' Defense Pays Off in Win Over Chargers

By Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gruden's faith in Raiders' D pays off with in over Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jon Gruden might have erred on the side of illogical Sunday, but his faith in a struggling Raiders defense paid off.

Just not until his guts were turned inside out awaiting the result of a single video review.

Sports

49ers Nov 6

49ers Get Good News on Jimmy Garoppolo's Ankle: No Surgery Recommended

Raiders Nov 7

Gruden Defends Raiders on Coronavirus Despite Latest Penalty

We have reached the midpoint of the 2020 season and here sit the Raiders, all 5-3 and rightly happy with themselves after a wild 31-26 win against the Chargers on Sunday at spectacular SoFi Stadium.

It came to this — the officiating crew correctly overturning a Los Angeles touchdown on the game’s final play to deliver Las Vegas its victory — in large part because Gruden put his team’s fate in the hands of its defense.

Really. He did.

Read more at Las Vegas Review-Journal

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersSports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us