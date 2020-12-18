Marcus Mariota, Rebuilt Mentally and Physically, Delivers for Raiders

Mariota, rebuilt mentally, physically, delivers for Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marcus Mariota stood in the pocket, the August heat bearing down on him.

For the handful of observers watching from the sideline during training camp, it was strange to see the former Tennessee Titans star wearing the silver and black of the Raiders.

What happened next explained why a player of Mariota’s stature was even in Las Vegas as the backup to Derek Carr and not as the starter.

Out of the corner of his eye, Mariota located Darren Waller to his left, about 5 yards off the line of scrimmage. But upon trying to get Waller the ball, the former Heisman Trophy winner and second overall pick in the 2015 draft planted a pass into the turf, right at Waller’s feet.

It was one of a handful of bad throws Mariota would make during camp.