NFL Rumors: Raiders' Damon Arnette Playing With Broken Thumb in Camp

Damon Arnette is playing through pain during his first training camp with the Raiders, but it's not really slowing him down.

The rookie cornerback "recently" fractured his thumb, NFL Media's Ian Rapaport reported Wednesday. Tashan Reed, who covers the Raiders for The Athletic, followed up Rapaport's report by noting that Arnette has practiced in a soft cast "for a bit" before adding that the Ohio State product hasn't missed any time or reps.

It's unclear when Arnette sustained the injury, but he has been one of the Raiders' best performers in camp so far. His play arguably made veteran cornerback Prince Amakumara expendable enough to release, and Arnette has gotten most of the first-team reps at the cornerback spot opposite Trayvon Mullen.

The 24-year-old even blanketed fellow first-rounder Henry Ruggs in practice footage that went viral. The Raiders turned heads by drafting Arnette with their second first-round pick (No. 19 overall) in April, but he has rewarded the Silver and Black's faith so far in camp.

Arnette and the Raiders are scheduled to open the season on the road against Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13. The rookie's thumb hasn't kept him out of practice so far, and it doesn't appear the injury will keep him off the field for what would be his NFL debut.

