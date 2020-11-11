Raiders' Alec Ingold Expected to Play Vs. Broncos With Fractured Ribs

Raiders' Ingold expected to play despite two fractured ribs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The sight of Alec Ingold watching the second half of Sunday’s win over the Chargers from a hospital bed had the Raiders scrambling to find a potential replacement at fullback should he miss any time.

It doesn’t appear such a temporary fix will be necessary.

Ingold returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity and coach Jon Gruden is optimistic about his availability for Sunday despite the second-year pro fracturing two ribs during Sunday’s game.

“Alec Ingold, the Raider fans, he’s going to be one of their favorites,” Gruden said. “He’s like the old guys. He’s like the throwback guys. He will not come off the field. He insists on playing. He’s been cleared to play, and he did practice today. I’d be shocked if he’s not ready to play great on Sunday.”

