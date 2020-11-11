Raiders

Raiders' Alec Ingold Expected to Play Vs. Broncos With Fractured Ribs

By Las Vegas Review-Journal

Raiders' Ingold expected to play despite two fractured ribs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The sight of Alec Ingold watching the second half of Sunday’s win over the Chargers from a hospital bed had the Raiders scrambling to find a potential replacement at fullback should he miss any time.

It doesn’t appear such a temporary fix will be necessary.

Sports

Warriors 13 hours ago

Warriors Taking Time, Tip From Obama in Finishing 2020 NBA Draft Board

Warriors Nov 11

Palo Alto's Lin Works Out With Curry, Warriors in NBA Comeback Bid

Ingold returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity and coach Jon Gruden is optimistic about his availability for Sunday despite the second-year pro fracturing two ribs during Sunday’s game.

“Alec Ingold, the Raider fans, he’s going to be one of their favorites,” Gruden said. “He’s like the old guys. He’s like the throwback guys. He will not come off the field. He insists on playing. He’s been cleared to play, and he did practice today. I’d be shocked if he’s not ready to play great on Sunday.”

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersSports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us