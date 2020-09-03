Raiders' Carl Nassib Compares Las Vegas Traffic to ‘Fast and Furious'

Raiders' Nassib compares Vegas traffic to 'Fast & Furious' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive end Carl Nassib met with the media after Thursday’s practice.

Here are the highlights of what they said:

Mullen

On his confidence level after playing so much as a rookie: “My level has improved tremendously just being able to be more comfortable … being able to go through one year with a lot of experienced guys. I’m more comfortable than ever. I have a different edge and a different mindset.”