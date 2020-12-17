Raiders' Darren Waller Dedicates Big Game to Late Ex-Ravens Teammate

Waller dedicates big game to ex-teammate who died Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders tight end Darren Waller wasn’t sure he wanted to take the field Thursday, a day after friend and former teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro died.He decided to play in Taliaferro’s honor and provided quite a tribute.Waller caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough in a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

When Waller caught his touchdown pass, a pretty 35-yard play from Marcus Mariota down the left sideline in the second quarter, he immediately paid homage to Taliaferro.Waller flashed a “3” and a “4” with his fingers. Taliaferro wore No. 34 when he and Waller were teammates with the Baltimore Ravens.