Raiders

Raiders' Darren Waller Dedicates Big Game to Late Ex-Ravens Teammate

By Las Vegas Review-Journal

Waller dedicates big game to ex-teammate who died Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders tight end Darren Waller wasn’t sure he wanted to take the field Thursday, a day after friend and former teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro died.He decided to play in Taliaferro’s honor and provided quite a tribute.Waller caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough in a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

When Waller caught his touchdown pass, a pretty 35-yard play from Marcus Mariota down the left sideline in the second quarter, he immediately paid homage to Taliaferro.Waller flashed a “3” and a “4” with his fingers. Taliaferro wore No. 34 when he and Waller were teammates with the Baltimore Ravens.

Sports

49ers 16 hours ago

49ers' Top Offseason Need Is Quarterback, Pro Football Focus Believes

Warriors 16 hours ago

James Wiseman's Trainer Explains Best Part of Warriors Rookie's Game

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersSports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us