Raiders

Raiders, Derek Carr Can Make Statement Vs. Saints on ‘Monday Night Football'

By Las Vegas Review-journal

Raiders, Carr can make statement against Saints on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nobody gave the Raiders much of a chance to go into New Orleans and beat the Saints back in the 2016 season opener. In fact, everything pointed to Drew Brees and company using the Raiders as a stepping-stone on their way to a big season.

Only that didn’t happen. The Raiders stunned the Saints, defeating them 35-34 in a game that included a stirring 2-point conversion with 47 seconds remaining.

Sports

sf giants 6 hours ago

Visitors at Home, Giants Hit 3 HRs and Beat Mariners 9-3

Pac-12 16 hours ago

Pac-12 Football Plans Remain in Holding Pattern

The upset victory became the foundation on which the Raiders built a 12-4 season and their first postseason berth in 14 years. No one saw any of it coming — not the win, the winning season or the playoffs.

Only four Raiders remain on the roster from that group, but among them is quarterback Derek Carr. Looking back on it, he sees quite a few similarities between that situation and the one the Raiders face as they prepare to welcome the Saints to Las Vegas on Monday night.

READ MORE AT THE REVIEW-JOURNAL

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersSports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us