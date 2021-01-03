Raiders Finish 2020 NFL Season 8-8 With Wild 32-31 Win Vs. Broncos

Raiders finish 2020 season with wild win over Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's hard to feel good about a season when the team misses the NFL playoffs, but the Raiders are heading into the offseason on as high of a note as possible.

On the brink of losing the season finale to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, the Raiders rallied and pulled out an incredible 32-31 win to finish the season 8-8.

After the Broncos took the lead on a 92-yard touchdown by rookie Jerry Jeudy, Las Vegas answered back, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs with 24 seconds remaining in regulation. Rather than go for the tie, coach Jon Gruden rolled the dice by going for the two-point conversion and the win.

The Raiders went with a five-receiver, empty backfield formation and quarterback Derek Carr hit tight end Darren Waller for the go-ahead conversion to give the Raiders the lead.

Denver got the ball back and quarterback Drew Lock hit Jeudy for a 25-yard completion to get the Broncos to the 50-yard line. A delay of game penalty on the Raiders tacked on five more yards.

Raider Nation likely was having flashbacks to the team's stunning Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Fortunately for the Raiders and their fans, the Broncos attempted a 62-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining and Maxx Crosby was able to block it, sealing the thrilling win for Las Vegas.

The Raiders have yet to make the playoffs since Gruden returned prior to the 2018 season and have made the playoffs just once in the last 18 seasons, but a comeback win like the one they captured Sunday will leave a good taste in their mouths heading into the offseason.