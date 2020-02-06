Raiders Keep Richard in the Backfield

There’s no question who the Raiders’ No. 1 running back is going into 2020.

Josh Jacobs, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie, proved himself to be a high-impact player and every-down back in 2019.

But the Raiders also are committed to keeping Jalen Richard.

Richard just completed his fourth season with the Raiders and has been re-signed by the team for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The Raiders announced the signing Wednesday.

Richard, a former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi, has been valuable as a ball carrier and receiver as well as on punt and kickoff returns.

His most productive season was 2018, when he had nearly 900 yards from scrimmage. He caught 68 passes for 607 yards that year, while also running the ball 55 times for 259 yards. In 2019, Richard had 39 carries for 145 yards while catching 36 passes for 323 yards, a 9.0-yards-per-catch average.

Richard – along with DeAndre Washington – gives the Raiders a strong change-of-pace option out of the backfield.

On Twitter Wednesday, Richard recalled how he landed with the Raiders, signing with the team after a workout. He wrote about his gratitude for being able to convert that tryout into an NFL career.

“I ended up staying 4 years and today signed for 2 more,” Richard tweeted. “For people in life & UNDRAFTED players going through adversity and bumps in the road, just keep pushing. Can’t nobody stop you from getting what God has for you.”