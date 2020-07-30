Raiders

Raiders Linebacker Marquel Lee Placed on Physically Unable to Perform List

By Las Vegas Review-journal

The Raiders linebacker competition will be down one man this training camp, as fourth-year linebacker Marquel Lee was placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Lee has made 19 starts for the Raiders over his three seasons in the NFL, since the organization took him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He was expected to compete for the starting weakside linebacker spot under defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

Rookie wideout Siaosi Mariner also was placed on the non-football illness list. Mariner was picked up by Las Vegas after going unselected in April's draft.

