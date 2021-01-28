Raiders' Maxx Crosby Reveals He Had Labrum, Hand Injuries in 2020 Season

Crosby reveals he played for Raiders with multiple injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you didn't already know that Maxx Crosby is a pretty tough dude, he provided some further evidence via his Twitter account on Thursday.

Crosby shared a photo of himself coming out of surgery, saying that he dealt with a labrum tear and a "broken metal plate in his hand" while managing to play in all 16 of the Raiders' games this season.

16 games. 16 starts. 180+ Labrum tear & broken metal plate in my hand. Couldn’t be done without the support of my teammates & the @Raiders. Love y’all 🖤🖤🖤 I’ll be back in 4 months 😏☠️ pic.twitter.com/uty5B98eVT — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) January 28, 2021

After a dominant rookie season that saw him rack up double-digit sacks, Crosby started all 16 of the Raiders' games in 2020, finishing with seven sacks on 39 combined tackles, with a pass deflection and a fumble recovery to his credit.

Formerly a fourth-round draft pick out of Eastern Michigan, Crosby has been one of the Raiders' best pickups for general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden.

Luckily Crosby should have plenty of time to recover and heal up before next season, but clearly there can be no question as to the 23-year-old's toughness going forward.