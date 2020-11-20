Raiders Must Follow Their Blueprint to Beat Chiefs Again in Week 11

Raiders must follow same blueprint to beat Chiefs again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Raiders prepare to welcome Kansas City to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night, much more than a chance to complete a two-game season sweep of the Chiefs awaits them.

But to reap those rewards, the Raiders need to replicate the formula they followed to upset the Chiefs 40-32 in the first meeting last month at Arrowhead Stadium. The stakes are high.

A repeat win for the Raiders (6-3) pulls them within one game of the Super Bowl champs in the AFC West and gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage. While it might seem far-fetched that the Raiders could chase down the Chiefs (8-1) in the final six games, it wouldn’t be out of the question, given the demanding schedule facing Kansas City.