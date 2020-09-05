Raiders

Raiders Release Safety Damarious Randall

By The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have released safety Damarious Randall.

The team announced the move Friday, one day before rosters need to be cut to 53 players.

Randall is the second veteran signed in the offseason as a free agent to bolster the secondary who was released by Las Vegas this week. The Raiders also cut cornerback Prince Amukamara.

The move with Randall likely signals that the Raiders will use Erik Harris and Jeff Heath as the main free safeties alongside strong safety Johnathan Abram.

Randall is a former first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015. He has 14 interceptions and 47 passes defensed in 65 career games with the Packers and Cleveland.

