Raiders Takeaways: What We Learned From 34-30 Week 1 Win Vs. Panthers

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 34-30 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

1. Battle of the backs

There were questions about whether Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would elevate the offense with an improved set of receivers, but it was little surprise the game largely came down to the respective star running backs.

The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs and the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey made key plays to give their team a chance.

Jacobs scored three touchdowns, including the game-winning 6-yard run with 4:08 left.