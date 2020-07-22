Raiders

Raiders to Set Up Coronavirus Testing Trailer at New Practice Facility

By Las Vegas Review-journal

A temporary facility has been set up on site at the Raiders' practice facility in Henderson to conduct COVID-19 testing.

A 64-by-12-foot trailer has been placed in the parking lot near the south-facing portion of the Raiders' facility, where daily testing will occur throughout the 2020 NFL season for players, coaches and staff members, according to plans submitted to Henderson officials.

The testing will be conducted by BioReference Labs, which was contracted to handle virus testing for all NFL teams this season. The dates given for the trailer's use are to be between July 12 and Feb. 28.

Read more on the Review-Journal

Raiders to set up coronavirus testing trailer at new practice facility originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Raiders
