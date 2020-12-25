Raiders Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins on Saturday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the NFL season winds down to its last two weeks, it's no secret the Raiders need nothing short of a miracle if they want to reach the playoffs.

Step one for Las Vegas is no easy feat either, but maybe they'll luck into some Sin City magic. The Raiders will need to defeat the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Early signs are promising for Las Vegas, though. Quarterback Derek Carr was not placed on the team's injury report after leaving last Thursday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury. He could play on Saturday, although coach Jon Gruden wouldn't specify it Carr or back-up quarterback Marcus Mariota would start.

Mariota is coming off a formidable performance off the bench last week. The 27-year-old came in for the injured Carr, and promptly threw for 226 yards and 17 completions -- one for a touchdown. He also rushed for 88 yards and a second touchdown.

The Raiders will also face off against their 2020 third-round draft pick, Lynn Bowden, who didn't play a snap for Las Vegas before the organization traded him to Miami in exchange for a future fourth-round selection.

Obviously, there are plenty of interesting storylines heading into Saturday's contest. Here's how you can watch them play out.

When: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 8:15 ET/5:15 PT.

TV: NFL Network, ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial