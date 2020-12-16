Raiders Will Be Tested by Chargers' Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen in Week 15

Raiders will have their hands full against Bosa, Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the 7-6 Raiders to have any shot at reaching the playoffs, they likely have to win their last three games. That begins with the quick turnaround on Thursday against the 4-9 Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

While the Raiders won’t be unveiling a new defense under interim coordinator Rod Marinelli, who took the job after Paul Guenther was fired on Sunday, expect subtle differences.

With the way the defense has been underperforming, any change figures to be an improvement and will be needed against a talented Chargers offense led by sensational rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Here are three key matchups:

LT Kolton Miller vs. DE Joey Bosa

Since returning in Week 11 after missing three games with an injury, Bosa has been held in check, save for his dominating three-sack, seven-quarterback pressure performance against the Buffalo Bills three weeks ago.