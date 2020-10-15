Raiders Working With Johnathan Abram to Control His Aggressive Play

Raiders working with Abram to control his aggressive play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A car without brakes probably would be ticketed for the junkyard.

But the Raiders think that malady is far more fixable on their second-year safety, Jonathan Abram.

“John is one of those players who is truly all gas and no brakes,” defensive backs coach Jim O’Neil said. “In my experience in this league, it’s a lot easier to slow guys down than it is to speed them up. As he plays more and more, he’s going to understand those situations where he can take a shot or when he’s got to just come under control and secure a good tackle or come under control and keep leverage in coverage.”