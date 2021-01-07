Tough Salary-Cap Decisions Loom for Raiders Entering the Offseason

Tough salary-cap moves loom for Raiders this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With 21 unrestricted free agents and a leaguewide salary cap that is shrinking, the Raiders face a challenging offseason in the front office.

A key will be deciding how much money to spend on re-signing their free agents while also creating enough salary-cap space to be active participants in the free-agent market.

Because of COVID-19 and its financial impact, the cap number for 2021, which has yet to be finalized, will decrease. The most recent projection pegs the ceiling at $176 million, which represents a $22 million drop from 2020.

To put that in perspective, aside from the decrease in the salary cap from 2010 to 2011 because of a league lockout, the cap has increased every single year over the past 10 years. That includes the rise from $188.2 million in 2019 to $198.2 million in 2020.