Two Raiders Linebackers Must Step Up With Cory Littleton Out Vs. Broncos

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he spoke to linebacker Cory Littleton and noted that “he seems to be feeling fine” after relegation to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“We look forward to getting him back,” Gruden said. “We certainly miss him.”

Littleton won’t play against the Broncos on Sunday, leaving the onus on the remainder of the Raiders’ linebackers to fill in for Littleton, who has played every defensive snap in six of eight games and at least 98 percent of the snaps in the other two.

Nicholas Morrow is a staple in the rotation of linebackers and will likely replace Littleton, having already logged playing time on 57 percent of the defensive snaps. Raekwon McMillan — whom Las Vegas acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins before the season — has only played 32 snaps this season, but could see an uptick in playing time as well.