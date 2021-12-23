Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Cam Akers Designated for Return Five Months After Tearing Achilles

The Rams RB was initially feared to be out for the season

By Max Molski

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get a major boost to their backfield soon.

The team designated running back Cam Akers for return off injured reserve on Thursday, just over five months since he tore his Achilles.

The designation gives the Rams 21 days to activate Akers.

After Akers was initially thought to be done for the season -- a torn Achilles typically takes nine months to recover from -- head coach Sean McVay said in October that he expected the running back to be available for the playoffs. The Rams are well on their way to the playoffs, too, with a chance to punch their postseason ticket on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams drafted Akers with a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. He picked up 625 rushing yards, 123 receiving yards and three total touchdowns across 13 games in his rookie season.

Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel have commanded the Rams’ backfield this season without Akers. Through 14 games, the team ranks 24th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (99.1). Yet, the team is 10-4 on the year thanks to strong defense and a passing attack led by Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp that ranks fourth in yards per game (281.7). 

After their matchup with the Vikings on Sunday, the Rams close out the season with a road game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 and a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

