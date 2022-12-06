NFL

Rams Claim Panthers' Baker Mayfield Amid 49ers QB Speculation

The former No. 1 overall pick has a new home

By Taylor Wirth

The 49ers were not rewarded former No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, on Tuesday afternoon. 

 After Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the 27-year-old quarterback was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported. 

Los Angeles placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve last week, ending his 2022 season. Mayfield will have an opportunity to start for the Rams with current starting quarterback John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. 

The 49ers were believed to be a potential landing spot for Mayfield after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a foot injury in San Francisco's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, leaving just third-string quarterback Brocky Purdy under center. 

Head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to pour cold water on the idea in speaking with reporters on a conference call Monday, saying that a potential move for Mayfield would surprise him and that the team feels "real good" about the players they already have after San Francisco signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson.

Shortly after waivers processed, Schefter reported that the 49ers, in fact, did not put in a claim on the former Heisman Trophy winner. 

It appears that San Francisco was not feeling dangerous enough to gamble on Mayfield. 

