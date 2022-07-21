Rams unveil SoFi Stadium-inspired, 20-carat weight Super Bowl LVI ring originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it.

Well, the Los Angeles Rams liked their Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals and went all out on the ring design, which was officially unveiled during a ring ceremony in front of players, coaches and staff on Thursday:

Inspired by LA. For LA. pic.twitter.com/BZwmrooaJa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

The ring is inspired by SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and where they won the championship. The shape of the ring reflects that of SoFi, and a twistable top reveals the bowl of the stadium inside, as shown in better detail here:

Details on details on details. 💍 pic.twitter.com/JpFVf6E5oS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

According to the Rams, the ring has the most diamond carat weight in NFL championship ring history, with approximately 20 carats of white diamonds situated on top of white and yellow gold.

Much of the carats represent specific dates that are key to the Rams’ recent move to Los Angeles: the .23 carats along the columns represent the Rams’ 23 points against the Bengals, 1.12 carats of round diamonds honors three key dates in which the Rams’ move to Los Angeles was approved on Jan. 12, 2016, the hiring of head coach Sean McVay on Jan. 12, 2017 and the Rams’ 30-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 12, 2019 for the team’s first playoff win since relocating.

Furthermore, the 20 carats in total represents SoFi’s opening in 2020 while the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the face of the ring has .12 carats of round diamonds as a nod to the team’s 12 regular-season wins.

The design was the result of a collaborative effort between players, team leadership and Jason of Beverly Hills, a Los Angeles-based jewelry store.

"To be able to not only win the Super Bowl, but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true," said Los Angeles Rams Vice President of Football & Business Affairs Tony Pastoors in a statement. "We are grateful to Jason and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it."

The Rams are about two months away from beginning their Super Bowl defense, and these shiny new rings will surely give them motivation to win another next year in Arizona.